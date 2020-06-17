Sri+Lanka+Navy+searches+for+missing+Indian+fishing+trawler

The Sri Lanka Navy is helping in the search for a missing Indian trawler with four fishermen.
The fishing boat had left Rameswaram, India on June 15th.
India’s Navy and Air Force are conducting a combined search for the missing trawler.
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 11:01
