Twenty four persons have been remanded until June 30th after they attended the birthday party of a leader of the Ava group in Jaffna.

The suspects were produced before Jaffna magistrate R. Peter Paul yesterday.

A total of 26 persons were arrested on June 15th on charges of violating quarantine regulations and in connection with an incident of assault.

The magistrate ordered that two of them, both aged 16 years, be given to the custody of their parents with a strong reprimand.