North Korea rejects South Korea’s request for resumption of talks

North Korea has rejected South Korea's request for the resumption of talks to resolve the border dispute.

North Korea warned yesterday that it would deploy its troops in the exiting no-fire zone on the boarder.

They attributed this to the various political ideologies that infiltrate into North Korea from South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo-jong said that if this situation is not stopped, they would establish their own military and military equipment in the existing no-fire zone on the border.

However, South Korea said that the differences between the two countries should be resolved due to the coronavirus pandemic.