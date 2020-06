The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to Welisara, Mahabage, Kandana, Nagoda, Kerawalapitiya Industrial zone, Dikovita, Dikowita Fisheries Harbor, Bopitiya, Uswetakeiyawa & Pamunugama, will be disrupted for a period of 12 hours from 9.00am tomorrow due to essential repairs.