Global+coronavirus+cases+near+8.3+m

The number of coronavirus cases globally is now nearing 8,264,400.

There are 446,135 fatalities.

In the past 24 hours, the US reported 25,450 new infected persons, raising that country’s total cases to 2,208,400.

The US has reported 119,132 deaths.

Brazil has 928,834 infected persons, with 37,278 new cases.

With 1,338 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours, Brazil has 45,456 coronavirus deaths so far.

In Britain, the fatalities total 41,969 and the number of the infected is 289,140.

India recorded 2006 deaths in the past 24 hours to take the total to 11,921.

That country has 354,161 infected persons, up by 11,135 within the past 24 hours.