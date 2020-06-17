Brazil lacks cemetery space to bury their coronavirus dead (photos)

With more than 8 million people affected by the coronavirus worldwide, Brazil has been one of the worst hit by the pandemic.

Reports say Brazil, currently in second place in terms of the worst affected nations is without enough cemetery spaces to bury their dead.



Therefore, the skeletal remains of the previously buried are removed and the dead are buried in close proximity.

In the past 24 hours alone, 37,278 new cases were reported to take the country’s total cases to 928,834, while 1,338 deaths were reported in the past day.



The total deaths in Brazil has increased to 45,456.



