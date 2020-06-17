“I will expose them A to Z” – former president Sirisena (video)

Ex-president Maithripala Sirisena says that after functioning as the head of state, he is capable of holding any ministerial portfolio in the new government that will be formed.

Giving an exclusive interview to Hiru News, he said he decided to contest the upcoming general election at the request of a majority in his party.

The former president went on to say that he would face no challenge to win.

According to him, many of the non-UNP politicians in Polonnaruwa were introduced by him to politics and nurtured by him.

He said that most of those who level accusations at him are cheats and frauds, whom he was capable of exposing.

The ex-president added that he had no idea if his own children should enter politics.



