++Beligallena+Cave+threatened+by+treasure+hunters



The historic Beligallena Cave in Ratnapura district is threatened by treasure hunters.

Weapons and tool used by ancient humans unearthed during excavations there a long time ago are in the care of the Colombo National Museum.

Area residents say the Beligallena Cave was harmed by treasure hunters as well as illegal gem miners during the coronavirus quarantine curfew.

When contacted, former Director General of Archaeology Dr. Siran Deraniyagala said the excavations took place there way back in 1909.

Human skeletal remains were also found, he said.