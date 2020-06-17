Estate workers injured in a wasp attack - (Video)

The Bogawantalawa police say that a group of estate workers who were plucking tea were injured in a wasp attack.



The planters were working on the Bogawantalawa-Kotiyagala Tea Estate and the Campion Linford estate.



Four injured estate workers and one female worker were among the injured.



Plantation workers who were injured in the wasp attack say they were attacked by wasps when an eagle attacked thew wasp nest.







