Commission told about 'unrest plan' in East (video)

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 15:39

The presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday terror attacks has been told about a plan by a group including Zahran to create disturbances in the Eastern Province at the same time of the unrest at Darga Town in Aluthgama in 2014.

Giving evidence before the commission, retired Maj. Gen. Andrew Lal Perera, who was the Eastern Commander from 2011 to 2015, said such plans had been curbed by the special intelligence divisions established by the then Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

There were two such intelligence divisions appointed for the Eastern Province - one covering Ampara and Batticaloa districts and the other for Trincomalee, he said.

With intelligence officers from the tri-forces and the police as their members, these divisions had monthly meetings to review the situation, said Maj. Gen. Perera.

Senior DIGs at the time Pujith Jayasundara and Nandana Munasinghe had sent their representatives to these meetings.

Responding to a question by the commission if there were visible changes among the communities in the East, Maj. Gen. Perera replied that attempts at an Arabization of the Kathankudy and Kinniya areas were brought under control by the intelligence divisions who effectively managed to gather the required details.

When asked by the commission if the perpetrators of such attempts had the backing of politicians, Maj. Gen. Perera said he had ignored certain such politicians.

“There was a time when 100 acres were bulldozed by day-fall. The Muhudu Maha Vihara started losing its land. We acted swiftly, built camps and secured them,” he said.

According to intelligence information, the perpetrators even had foreign backing.

The commission inquired as to who were the powerful politicians in the East at the time, and he replied that it was M.L.A.M. Hizbullah who had a strong presence at Kathankudy.

Also, ex-minister Rauff Hakeem had once influenced top authorities to withdraw the camps that Maj. Gen. Perera had established to resolve land issue at Digawapi.

Intelligence officers uncovered information that soon after the unrest at Darga Town, a group belonging to Towheed Jamaath had planned to attack a Buddhist temple or a monk in the Eastern Province.

Asked as to what had happened later to the intelligence divisions that had such a strong presence, Maj. Gen. Perera said he had got a transfer with the termination of his service and following the new government took over in 2015.

Thereafter, various factors contributed to the weakening of the intelligence divisions, he said.

He went onto say that some intelligence officers were arrested, while the others were transferred elsewhere.

Through all those, the entire intelligence network had collapsed and persons like Zahran became powerful to carry out such destruction, said the retired senior Army officer.

He added that prior to 2015, a separate programme was in force to observe radical groups and the unfortunate incidents last year could have been avoided had that programme continued.<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hd_TmuAWtII" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

