Raids+against+traders+selling+chicken+at+higher+rates+

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has launched raids island wide in search of poultry traders who are selling chicken higher than the maximum retail price.

Chairman of the Association, Retired Major General Shantha Dissanayake stated that the Authority has received many complaints that traders are selling chicken at higher prices.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) recently issued a gazette notification stating that a kilogram of skin on chicken should be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs. 430 per kilogram and a kilo of skinless chicken should be sold at 500 rupees.