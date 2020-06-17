සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Dexamethazone is good for coronavirus patients

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 18:04

British researchers say a common drug in the market, dexamethasone, can help save coronavirus patients.

Had the drug had been used to treat patients in the UK from the start of the pandemic, up to 5,000 lives could have been saved, they say.

The drug is part of the world's biggest trial testing existing treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s coronavirus cases rose to 1,915 with the finding of 10 infected persons yesterday.

Six of them were Navy personnel housed in quarantine centres, while the four others are under quarantine after their return from Iraq.

A total of 533 patients remain under medical care and 1,371 others have fully recovered.

Of the 899 infected Navy personnel, 740 have so far been discharged following full recovery.

Meanwhile, a cleaning up of the Ananda Vidyalaya in Colombo is taking place today before the reopening of schools.

Furthermore, the Esala Pageant at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in
Kandy and the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devale will hold their pageants in accordance with health guidelines and without the participation of the public.

Globally, the highest number of coronavirus deaths a day, exceeding 2,000, has been reported from India.

With 11,135 new cases, the country has 354,161 patients.

China reported 44 new cases yesterday, taking the total of new findings since June 11th to 137.

With the impact of a second wave of the covid -19, authorities closed the schools and universities in Beijing as well as 30 other cities.

Also, the Beijing airport cancelled 1,200 flights.
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:40

Minister of Passenger Transport Management states taht Cabinet has approved to provide 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses.

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:04

Imprisoned drug dealer Kanjipani Imran's father (65) was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Maligawatta area. The police said that the suspect has been...

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:03

Tamil National Alliance spokesperson, former MP M.A. Sumanthiran says that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished. He made this statement...



