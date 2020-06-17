Decisions+of+the+Central+Bank+to+all+banks+and+financial+institutions+today

The Communication Division of the Sri Lanka Central Bank stated that the new loan programs introduced under the bank’s refinancing scheme will be informed to all banks, and financial institutions today.

A senior officer said that monitoring departments of commercial banks and financial institutions will take action in this regard.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who summoned the central bank officials yesterday said that he was not satisfied with the measures taken by the central bank to face the economic crisis that has emerged after the coronavirus.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at its meeting held yesterday, decided to further reduce the Statutory Reserve Ratio.

Accordingly, Statutory Reserve Ratio applicable on all rupee deposit liabilities of licensed commercial banks will be reduced by 200 basis points to 2 percent with effect from the reserve maintenance period that commenced on 16 June 2020.

This reduction in the SRR, injects around 115 billion rupees of additional liquidity to the domestic money market, enabling the financial system to expedite credit flows to the economy, while reducing the cost of funds of LCBs.

In addition to the already disbursed 27.5 billion rupees under the refinance scheme, introduced on 27th March 2020, the Central Bank will provide funding to Licensed Commercial Banks at the concessionary rate of 1 percent against the pledge of a broad spectrum of collateral, on the condition that LCBs in turn will on-lend to domestic businesses at 4 per cent, while ensuring the greatest possible distribution of this facility.

This scheme along with the existing refinance Scheme will provide 150 billion rupees in total to the businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiru news team also inquired from several state banks regarding the decision of the Central Bank and the banks stated that they have not received such a decision as at yet.