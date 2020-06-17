සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Decisions of the Central Bank to all banks and financial institutions today

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 13:31

Decisions+of+the+Central+Bank+to+all+banks+and+financial+institutions+today

The Communication Division of the Sri Lanka Central Bank stated that the new loan programs introduced under the bank’s refinancing scheme will be informed to all banks, and financial institutions today.

A senior officer said that monitoring departments of commercial banks and financial institutions will take action in this regard.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who summoned the central bank officials yesterday said that he was not satisfied with the measures taken by the central bank to face the economic crisis that has emerged after the coronavirus.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at its meeting held yesterday, decided to further reduce the Statutory Reserve Ratio.

Accordingly, Statutory Reserve Ratio applicable on all rupee deposit liabilities of licensed commercial banks will be reduced by 200 basis points to 2 percent with effect from the reserve maintenance period that commenced on 16 June 2020.

This reduction in the SRR, injects around 115 billion rupees of additional liquidity to the domestic money market, enabling the financial system to expedite credit flows to the economy, while reducing the cost of funds of LCBs.

In addition to the already disbursed 27.5 billion rupees under the refinance scheme, introduced on 27th March 2020, the Central Bank will provide funding to Licensed Commercial Banks at the concessionary rate of 1 percent against the pledge of a broad spectrum of collateral, on the condition that LCBs in turn will on-lend to domestic businesses at 4 per cent, while ensuring the greatest possible distribution of this facility.

This scheme along with the existing refinance Scheme will provide 150 billion rupees in total to the businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiru news team also inquired from several state banks regarding the decision of the Central Bank and the banks stated that they have not received such a decision as at yet.

Cabinet approves 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses
Cabinet approves 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:40

Minister of Passenger Transport Management states taht Cabinet has approved to provide 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses.  Read More

Imprisoned drug dealer’s father (65) attacked with a sharp weapon
Imprisoned drug dealer’s father (65) attacked with a sharp weapon
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:04

Imprisoned drug dealer Kanjipani Imran's father (65) was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Maligawatta area. The police said that the suspect has been... Read More

19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished - former MP M.A. Sumanthiran
19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished - former MP M.A. Sumanthiran
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:03

Tamil National Alliance spokesperson, former MP M.A. Sumanthiran says that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished. He made this statement... Read More



Trending News

Central Bank changes after the rebuke from the President - works until late night (Video)
17 June 2020
Central Bank changes after the rebuke from the President - works until late night (Video)
Electricity bill payment in instalments
17 June 2020
Electricity bill payment in instalments
Central Bank appoints committee to look into malpractices at Financial & Leasing companies
17 June 2020
Central Bank appoints committee to look into malpractices at Financial & Leasing companies
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Implements New Credit Schemes to Support the Revival of the Economy
16 June 2020
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Implements New Credit Schemes to Support the Revival of the Economy
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Further Reduces the Statutory Reserve Ratio by 200 basis points
16 June 2020
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Further Reduces the Statutory Reserve Ratio by 200 basis points

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.