Patali+and+Wijedasa+arrive+at+Political+Victimization+Commission

Former MPs Wijedasa Rajapaksa and Patali Champika Ranawaka appeared before the Presidential Commission probing political persecutions today.

Both former MPs were summoned before the Commission following a complaint made by the chairman of Avant-Garde Company citing that it had to accrue losses in the takeover of the company by the government.

The commission issued notice to over 17 individuals including former MPs Rajitha Senarathna, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Arjuna Ranatunga and Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

A commission spokesman stated that both Wijedasa and Ranawaka have been testifying before the commission.

The other persons who received notices to appear before the commission today have not been present at the commission so far.