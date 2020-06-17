26 more COVID- 19, patients recover - Country total for recoveries increase to 1397

26 more COVID- 19, patients have recovered and discharged from hospital bringing the total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1397 according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-17 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,915
Recovered and discharged – 1,397
Patients under medical care – 533
New Cases for the day – 00*
Observation in Hospitals – 55
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 90,010