26 more COVID- 19, patients recover - Country total for recoveries increase to 1397

26 more COVID- 19, patients have recovered and discharged from hospital bringing the total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1397 according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.





Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-17 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,915



Recovered and discharged – 1,397

Patients under medical care – 533

New Cases for the day – 00*

Observation in Hospitals – 55

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 90,010