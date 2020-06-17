Estate people will support Sajith, says Vadivel Suresh (video)

Former MP Vadivel Suresh says that the estate people will extend their support to Sajith Premadasa at the upcoming general election.
He was speaking to journalists at the Samagi Jana Balawegaya office today.
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 14:40
Former MP Vadivel Suresh says that the estate people will extend their support to Sajith Premadasa at the upcoming general election.
He was speaking to journalists at the Samagi Jana Balawegaya office today.
Minister of Passenger Transport Management states taht Cabinet has approved to provide 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses. Read More
Imprisoned drug dealer Kanjipani Imran's father (65) was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Maligawatta area. The police said that the suspect has been... Read More
Tamil National Alliance spokesperson, former MP M.A. Sumanthiran says that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished. He made this statement... Read More