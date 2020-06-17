Thalawa-Hingurana road in bad shape for 15 yrs. (video)

Adequate road infrastructure is an essential requirement in public life.

However, a road at Maliboda in Deraniyagala, Kegalle is impassable even by foot, leaving alone by vehicle.

The Thalawa-Hingurana road remains so for the past 15 years.

It also leads to a school with around 300 students.

It is quite a difficult journey during the rainy season for the only SLTB bus that plies on this road.

When the bus is not available, the costly three-wheeler is the only mode of transportation to travel to the nearest town, Deraniyagala.

Villagers allege that the promises given to renovate the road, including by a road development minister representing Kegalle, have become mere election promises.

The multi-million rupee ‘Ran Mawatha’ programme failed to see the plight of this road too.<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4CIf8c53aas" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>