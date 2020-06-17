No clean drinking water for Habarana villagers (video)



This is the sad story of a village in Habarana that faces hardships due to a lack of clean drinking water.

Weragala is in the Palugaswewa division secretariat division.

In the past 10 years, around 50 of its residents died of kidney disease while another 30 continue to suffer from the ailment.

Due to the salinity in the well water, the villagers have to travel nearly six km to get their drinking water supply.

That too, is risky as wild elephants roam the area in the evenings.

A water purification unit established at a cost of Rs. 4 million malfunctioned due to the high salinity of the water in the area.

The villages request the authorities to provide them with a durable and safe method to obtain their drinking water.<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FOM6xhYIIsY" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>