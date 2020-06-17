සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mandatory health guidelines for transporting schoolchildren

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 17:05

The ministers of education and transport reiterate the need for strict adherence to the health guidelines in the transportation of schoolchildren once schools begin to reopen on July 06.

A related discussion took place today at the Ministry of Education with the participation of Transport Services Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera and Education Minister Dullas Alahapperuma as well as representatives of all associations that transport schoolchildren.

Following the health guidelines such as keeping the social distancing, wearing masks, allowing sitting passengers only, disinfecting the vehicles etc. were highlighted as being mandatory requirements.

Problems faced by the owners of the vehicles that transport schoolchildren too, came under discussion.

Minister Amaraweera warned of possible complex situations once all schools reopen by July 20.

He stressed the importance of parents taking all the protective measures for schoolchildren in their transportation.
