Life+prison+term+for+woman+on+drug+charge

A woman, aged 60 years, was today given a life prison term after being found guilty of a drug-related charge by Colombo high court judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi.



A remand prisoner at the time, she had attempted to smuggle in 3.6 grams of heroin concealed in her genitals to Welikada Prison on 30th August 2013.



Her idea had been to sell the 216 packets of the contraband in the prison after she was remanded by the Maligakanda magistrate.