Registration+of+expat+workers+expanded

The second phase of the registration of Sri Lankans hoping to leave for employment abroad began today, says the Bureau of Foreign Employment.



SLBFE chairman Kamal Ratwatte says the process started for those leaving for Kong Kong, Romania, Poland and the Czech Republic.



Priority will be given to those who are on vacation from their employment overseas, he says.



The registration of those leaving for Middle East and other countries will begin later.



The entire process was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The SLBFE says the registration resumed on May 20 for South Korea, Japan, Canada and Germany, and would take place in stages following requests by the employees and the employment agencies.