Court+calls+for+report+into+Mundalama+Madrasa+School+textbooks

Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today called for a report from the director of the Lady Ridgeway Hospital at Borella if the content in three textbooks used by a Madrasa School at Mundalama provoked children into violence.



This school has been run by lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah, who is under arrest on a charge of having aided and abetted Insham Ahmed, the bomber who targeted Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo during the Easter Sunday terror attacks.