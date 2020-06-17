Man who forged president’s signature re-remanded

The man who stands accused of forging the signature and the letter-head of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been re-remanded until the 01st of next month.
The 37-year-old from Yanthampalawa in Kurunegala was produced before Colombo Fort magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today.
On the 28th of last month, the chairman of a state bank received the letter in question with its heading mentioning a reinstatement of a suspended employee.
The bank’s headquarters summoned the sender for a meeting, where he produced a similar letter.
Officials of the bank suspected foul-play and handed him over to the Colombo Fraud Bureau, which took him into custody.
