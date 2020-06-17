සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Electricity bill payment in instalments

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 18:09

The Ceylon Electricity Board says consumers have been given the opportunity to pay their last bill in instalments, without facing the risk of any disconnection of the supply.

CEB chairman Vijitha Herath says the correct bill, in light of the situation that arose due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be the last bill.

The last bill has been issued for the number of units consumed, he says.
Cabinet approves 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses
Cabinet approves 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:40

Minister of Passenger Transport Management states taht Cabinet has approved to provide 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses.  Read More

World 100m champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally suspended
World 100m champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally suspended
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 21:00

The International Athletic Association has decided to impose a temporary ban on Christine Coleman.The World 100m champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally... Read More

Imprisoned drug dealer’s father (65) attacked with a sharp weapon
Imprisoned drug dealer’s father (65) attacked with a sharp weapon
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:04

Imprisoned drug dealer Kanjipani Imran's father (65) was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Maligawatta area. The police said that the suspect has been... Read More



