Electricity+bill+payment+in+instalments

The Ceylon Electricity Board says consumers have been given the opportunity to pay their last bill in instalments, without facing the risk of any disconnection of the supply.
CEB chairman Vijitha Herath says the correct bill, in light of the situation that arose due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be the last bill.
The last bill has been issued for the number of units consumed, he says.
CEB chairman Vijitha Herath says the correct bill, in light of the situation that arose due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be the last bill.
The last bill has been issued for the number of units consumed, he says.