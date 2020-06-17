සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Sri Lanka’s first underwater museum opens (video)

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 19:13

Sri Lanka’s first underwater museum has been opened by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva off the shores of Galle, a major attraction for both local and foreign visitors.

Built under the close supervision of the Navy, it comprises structures made of environmentally-friendly raw material.

Many coral reefs are built using objects that have been built for other purposes, for example by submerging oil rigs, dredging ships or using construction debris.

Further, a large collection of artifacts and sculptures made by Navy has been placed here.

Though artificial reefs have been used for centuries as defensive structures, breakwaters and to attract fish, the typical reason modern reefs are built is to increase available habitat for coral and fish.

All the statues are handmade by the Navy personnel, unique, made of concrete and are completely eco-friendly and will promote the formation of corals which over time, will increase its beauty.

Marking another milestone in the annals of Sri Lanka Navy, the Navy Commander who is a veteran in underwater diving, opened this first-ever underwater museum by cutting the ribbon.

The Navy Commander said that plans have also been drawn for the establishment of two other underwater marine museums in Trincomalee and Tangalle in the future..<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l5eKBlwaYNY" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>
Cabinet approves 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:40

Minister of Passenger Transport Management states taht Cabinet has approved to provide 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses.  Read More

World 100m champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally suspended
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 21:00

The International Athletic Association has decided to impose a temporary ban on Christine Coleman.The World 100m champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally... Read More

Imprisoned drug dealer’s father (65) attacked with a sharp weapon
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:04

Imprisoned drug dealer Kanjipani Imran's father (65) was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Maligawatta area. The police said that the suspect has been... Read More



