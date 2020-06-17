Sri Lanka’s first underwater museum opens (video)

Sri Lanka’s first underwater museum has been opened by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva off the shores of Galle, a major attraction for both local and foreign visitors.



Built under the close supervision of the Navy, it comprises structures made of environmentally-friendly raw material.



Many coral reefs are built using objects that have been built for other purposes, for example by submerging oil rigs, dredging ships or using construction debris.



Further, a large collection of artifacts and sculptures made by Navy has been placed here.



Though artificial reefs have been used for centuries as defensive structures, breakwaters and to attract fish, the typical reason modern reefs are built is to increase available habitat for coral and fish.



All the statues are handmade by the Navy personnel, unique, made of concrete and are completely eco-friendly and will promote the formation of corals which over time, will increase its beauty.



Marking another milestone in the annals of Sri Lanka Navy, the Navy Commander who is a veteran in underwater diving, opened this first-ever underwater museum by cutting the ribbon.



The Navy Commander said that plans have also been drawn for the establishment of two other underwater marine museums in Trincomalee and Tangalle in the future..<br /><br /><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l5eKBlwaYNY" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>