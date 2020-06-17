Premier+receives+invitation+for+Ruhunu+Kataragama+Devale+Esala+Pageant

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today received the traditional invitation for the annual Esala Pageant of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devale.



The invitation was handed over to him by the Devale’s Basnayake Nilame Dilruwan Rajapaksa at the premier’s official residence at Wijerama Mawatha.



The pageant, starting on July 21st, is closed for the public.