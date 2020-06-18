Investigations into the Easter Sunday attack at the final phase (Video)

Police say Zahran and his associates had received huge foreign funds from illegal and proscribed organizations beforehand to plan and launch the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

Addressing a media conference held in Colombo this afternoon to educate the media about the progress of the investigation in connection with the series of attacks, Police Media Spokesman, SP Jaliya Senarathna said such investigations have reached its last stage.

He also said that more than 234 suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.