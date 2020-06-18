Commission+investigating+allegations+of+political+victimization+issues+notice+on+three+people+including+Anura+Kumara++

Presidential Commissions of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to investigate allegations of political victimization today re issued notice on three respondents including the leader of the JVP, Anura Kumara Dissanayake for failing to appear before the Commission without giving due notice after summons were issued.

The inquiry was held in response to a complaint filed by Nissanka Senadhipathi, Chairman of Avant Garde Company.

Notice was issued on, former ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Arjuna Ranatunga and JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, former Navy Commander Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, former Director General of the Bribery and Corruption Commission, Dilrukshi Wickremasinghe and former Director Shani Abeysekara, to appear before the Commission today.

However, when the commission met today, only a few ministers, including former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and former director of the CID Shani Abeysekara, appeared before the commission.

An official of the Presidential Commission stated that they could not deliver the notice as former Navy Commander Ravindra Wijegunaratne's address could not be traced and Rajitha Senaratne, Arjuna Ranatunga and Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe were not available in the address given.

However, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and several others who had been issued notices did not appear before the Commission today.

The Presidential Commission ordered notices to be issued before the respondents could be sentenced for contempt of the commission.

Subsequently, the former Minister of Justice Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksa presented evidence before the Commission.

He stated that former Minister Rajitha Senaratne was angry with him.

He further stated that a conspiracy was launched in February 2015 to arrest nine people including the then defence Secretary, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who was the then Secretary of defence in the case against Avant Garde, and that he, as the Minister of Justice together with Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath, had vehemently opposed it.