සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Commission investigating allegations of political victimization issues notice on three people including Anura Kumara

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 22:22

Commission+investigating+allegations+of+political+victimization+issues+notice+on+three+people+including+Anura+Kumara++

Presidential Commissions of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to investigate allegations of political victimization today re issued notice on three respondents including the leader of the JVP, Anura Kumara Dissanayake for failing to appear before the Commission without giving due notice after summons were issued.

The inquiry was held in response to a complaint filed by Nissanka Senadhipathi, Chairman of Avant Garde Company.

Notice was issued on, former ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Arjuna Ranatunga and JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, former Navy Commander Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, former Director General of the Bribery and Corruption Commission, Dilrukshi Wickremasinghe and former Director Shani Abeysekara, to appear before the Commission today.

However, when the commission met today, only a few ministers, including former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and former director of the CID Shani Abeysekara, appeared before the commission.

An official of the Presidential Commission stated that they could not deliver the notice as former Navy Commander Ravindra Wijegunaratne's address could not be traced and Rajitha Senaratne, Arjuna Ranatunga and Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe were not available in the address given.

However, JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and several others who had been issued notices did not appear before the Commission today.

The Presidential Commission ordered notices to be issued before the respondents could be sentenced for contempt of the commission.

Subsequently, the former Minister of Justice Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksa presented evidence before the Commission.

He stated that former Minister Rajitha Senaratne was angry with him.

He further stated that a conspiracy was launched in February 2015 to arrest nine people including the then defence Secretary, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who was the then Secretary of defence in the case against  Avant Garde, and that he, as the Minister of Justice together with Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath, had vehemently opposed it.

Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:17

The vocational training centres will reopen in stages from July 06th following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Ministry of Skills Development... Read More

12-hour water cut in Hambantoda on Monday
12-hour water cut in Hambantoda on Monday
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:21

Several areas of the Hambantota district will experience a 12 hour interruption to the water supply from 8.00 am on Monday, says the National Water Board.The... Read More

Rs. 20 b income to CEB during quarantine curfew
Rs. 20 b income to CEB during quarantine curfew
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 15:31

The Ceylon Electricity Board should receive more than 20 billion in lieu of the supply of electricity during the covid-19 quarantine curfew period.This... Read More



Trending News

Electricity bill payment in instalments
17 June 2020
Electricity bill payment in instalments
Steep rise in gold price
18 June 2020
Steep rise in gold price
Reservation of dates in advance in obtaining the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic
17 June 2020
Reservation of dates in advance in obtaining the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
18 June 2020
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924
18 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924

International News

India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.