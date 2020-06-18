Masks for school children - Further discussion : Deputy Director of Health Services

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Paba Palihawadana stated that with the reopening of the country, people are not complying with health recommendations.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today, she said that further discussions will be held with regard to the wearing of masks for children for school.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma has informed the school transport representatives that the transport of school children should be carried out while maintaining personal distance as per health recommendations.

This was when Minister of Transport Mahinda Amaraweera and Private Transport Union representatives met at the Ministry of Education.