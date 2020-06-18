සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Masks for school children - Further discussion : Deputy Director of Health Services

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 21:14

Masks+for+school+children+-+Further+discussion+%3A+Deputy+Director+of+Health+Services+

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Paba Palihawadana stated that with the reopening of the country, people are not complying with health recommendations.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today, she said that further discussions will be held with regard to the wearing of masks for children for school.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma has informed the school transport representatives that the transport of school children should be carried out while maintaining personal distance as per health recommendations.

This was when Minister of Transport Mahinda Amaraweera and Private Transport Union representatives met at the Ministry of Education.

Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:17

The vocational training centres will reopen in stages from July 06th following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Ministry of Skills Development... Read More

12-hour water cut in Hambantoda on Monday
12-hour water cut in Hambantoda on Monday
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:21

Several areas of the Hambantota district will experience a 12 hour interruption to the water supply from 8.00 am on Monday, says the National Water Board.The... Read More

Rs. 20 b income to CEB during quarantine curfew
Rs. 20 b income to CEB during quarantine curfew
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 15:31

The Ceylon Electricity Board should receive more than 20 billion in lieu of the supply of electricity during the covid-19 quarantine curfew period.This... Read More



Trending News

Electricity bill payment in instalments
17 June 2020
Electricity bill payment in instalments
Steep rise in gold price
18 June 2020
Steep rise in gold price
Reservation of dates in advance in obtaining the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic
17 June 2020
Reservation of dates in advance in obtaining the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
18 June 2020
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924
18 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924

International News

India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.