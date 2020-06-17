Displaying photographs and preferential numbers in party offices, prohibited

The Elections Commission has decided to prohibit candidates from displaying their photographs and preferential numbers in the party offices that will be established across each electorate.

At a meeting held today between the general secretaries of political parties and the members of the Election Commission, a majority of the members of the commission have not responded positively to the request made by a majority of the political parties.

The discussion was held at the Elections Secretariat this morning to discuss the forthcoming general election.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, Leader of the Jathika Jana Balavegaya Anura Kumara Dissanayake, General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, United National Party Legal Secretary, President's Counsel Nissanka Nanayakkara and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna General Secretary Attorney Sagara Kariyawasam attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a discussion between the members of the Election Commission and President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat.

The meeting, which began at around 4.15 pm, is expected to revolve around obtaining the guidance of the President's on a number of matters, including holding a free and fair election and the expenditure and additional expenses related to the election.