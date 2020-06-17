19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished - former MP M.A. Sumanthiran

Tamil National Alliance spokesperson, former MP M.A. Sumanthiran says that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished.

He made this statement participating at a media briefing held in Vavuniya yesterday.

He said that the 19th Amendment was introduced as the first step in the process of creating a new constitution after a new government came in to power in 2015. At that time, it was clear that the 19th Amendment was the first step.

This temporary amendment should not be a permanent law. That is why this needs to be abolished.

When there is no agreement between the President and the Prime Minister, there could be problems in taking the country forward. Therefore, the 19th Amendment should be changed. But what is more important is the direction that will be taken after this is abolished.