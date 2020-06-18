India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops on the Indo-China border.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he wanted to assure the nation that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh would not go in vain.



He further stated that India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked



He also said he was proud of the soldiers who fought against China.



PM Modi has called an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation at the India-China border after the Ladakh clash according to Indian Media.