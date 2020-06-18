Government+to+raise+a+Foreign+Currency+Term+Financing+Facility+up+to+USD+500+million+in+2020

Government intends to raise a Foreign Currency Term Financing Facility up to a limit of USD 500 million in 2020, to finance the budget according to the Finance Ministry.



The Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) intends to raise a Foreign Currency Term Financing Facility (FTFF) denominated in United State Dollars (USD) up to a limit of USD 500 million in 2020.



The FTFF is expected to be raised at a fixed rate or a floating rate, linked to the USD 6 Month LIBOR or its successor with a maturity period of 1 year or more. The proceeds of the FTFF will be used for the purposes of financing the expenditure as approved in the Vote on Account for the Fiscal year 2020