Reservation+of+dates+in+advance+in+obtaining+the+services+provided+by+the+Department+of++Motor+Traffic

The Department of Motor Traffic has decided to provide the services subject to certain limitations due to the prevailing health situation of the country.Accordingly, as per the media release issued on 15.05.2020, the clients who expect to obtain the services should make appointments over the telephone in advance to get done the services of DMT.It is notified to reserve your date in advance as no one is allowed the premises outside this procedure.The following telephone numbers are introduced for this purpose in addition since the given numbers are frequently busy.Therefore clients can contact the given numbers during 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on weekdays for making appointments.