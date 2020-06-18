One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,924 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-17 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,924



Recovered and discharged – 1,397

Patients under medical care – 517

New Cases for the day – 09*

Observation in Hospitals – 55

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 90,010