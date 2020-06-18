Public opening of Colombo Port City’s beach next year

The beach of the Colombo Port City will be opened for the public next year, says the Ministry of Urban Development, Water Supply and Housing Facilities.



In a statement, the Ministry says the two kilometre long beach is presently under construction, with a beach stadium, beach park, children’s park, eateries and boat services to be added later.



Functions of the Port City’s beach and land areas will begin soon as well.



The Ministry adds that sea bathing there would be easier than at the Galle Face Green.



Also, visitors could walk to the Port City from the Galle Face Green, and entrance will be free for the public.