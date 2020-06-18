සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

India elected unopposed to UN Security Council non-permanent seat

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 7:48

India+elected+unopposed+to+UN+Security+Council+non-permanent+seat
India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term after winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.

Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the UNSC elections held yesterday.

India was a candidate for a non-permanent seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 term.

Its victory was a given since it was the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the grouping.

New Delhi's candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific grouping, including China and Pakistan, in June last year.

Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

The UN General Assembly yesterday conducted elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council under special voting arrangements put in place here due to COVID-19 related restrictions.
Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:17

The vocational training centres will reopen in stages from July 06th following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Ministry of Skills Development... Read More

12-hour water cut in Hambantoda on Monday
12-hour water cut in Hambantoda on Monday
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:21

Several areas of the Hambantota district will experience a 12 hour interruption to the water supply from 8.00 am on Monday, says the National Water Board.The... Read More

Rs. 20 b income to CEB during quarantine curfew
Rs. 20 b income to CEB during quarantine curfew
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 15:31

The Ceylon Electricity Board should receive more than 20 billion in lieu of the supply of electricity during the covid-19 quarantine curfew period.This... Read More



Trending News

Electricity bill payment in instalments
17 June 2020
Electricity bill payment in instalments
Steep rise in gold price
18 June 2020
Steep rise in gold price
Reservation of dates in advance in obtaining the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic
17 June 2020
Reservation of dates in advance in obtaining the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
18 June 2020
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924
18 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924

International News

India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.