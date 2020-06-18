CB officers to testify today too, over ETI deal

For the third day running, two senior officers of the Central Bank will be at the CID today to give statements pertaining to the investigation into the ETI deal.



A Presidential Commission of Inquiry, as empowered by a gazette extraordinary, too, is investigating the alleged irregularities at the ETI Finance Ltd., whose assets had to be sold in the face of severe financial difficulties.



ETI’s assets include other immovable assets of Swarnamahal Finance Services, EAP Broadcasting Company and its affiliates, EAP Films and Theatres Ltd. and its associates, Hotel Sapphire (Pvt.) Ltd., Swarnamahal Jewellers and ETI Finance.