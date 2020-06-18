290+Sri+Lankans+return+from+UAE

A special flight arrived at Katunayake airport from Dubai at 5.35 am today bringing in 290 Sri Lankan workers who had been stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to the Hiru News airport correspondent, the group will be temporarily housed at four hotels at Katunayake until the receipt of their PCR reports.



Meanwhile, 54 Indian sailors arrived in an Indigo flight from Mumbai yesterday afternoon to work at a ship anchored at the Colombo Harbour.



Fifteen other passengers in that plane are due to be sent to Doha, Qatar by another flight.



The number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has now risen to 1,924.



Of the four last cases reported yesterday, two are Navy personnel and the others are returnees from Bangladesh under quarantine.



The Government Information Department says 516 patients are in medical care, while 1,397 have fully recovered.



According to the President’s Media Unit, the balance in the COVID–19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has now exceeded Rs. 1,386 million.