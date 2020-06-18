සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

290 Sri Lankans return from UAE

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 8:59

290+Sri+Lankans+return+from+UAE
A special flight arrived at Katunayake airport from Dubai at 5.35 am today bringing in 290 Sri Lankan workers who had been stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Hiru News airport correspondent, the group will be temporarily housed at four hotels at Katunayake until the receipt of their PCR reports.

Meanwhile, 54 Indian sailors arrived in an Indigo flight from Mumbai yesterday afternoon to work at a ship anchored at the Colombo Harbour.

Fifteen other passengers in that plane are due to be sent to Doha, Qatar by another flight.

The number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has now risen to 1,924.

Of the four last cases reported yesterday, two are Navy personnel and the others are returnees from Bangladesh under quarantine.

The Government Information Department says 516 patients are in medical care, while 1,397 have fully recovered.

According to the President’s Media Unit, the balance in the COVID–19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has now exceeded Rs. 1,386 million.
Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:17

The vocational training centres will reopen in stages from July 06th following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Ministry of Skills Development... Read More

12-hour water cut in Hambantoda on Monday
12-hour water cut in Hambantoda on Monday
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:21

Several areas of the Hambantota district will experience a 12 hour interruption to the water supply from 8.00 am on Monday, says the National Water Board.The... Read More

Rs. 20 b income to CEB during quarantine curfew
Rs. 20 b income to CEB during quarantine curfew
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 15:31

The Ceylon Electricity Board should receive more than 20 billion in lieu of the supply of electricity during the covid-19 quarantine curfew period.This... Read More



Trending News

Electricity bill payment in instalments
17 June 2020
Electricity bill payment in instalments
Steep rise in gold price
18 June 2020
Steep rise in gold price
Reservation of dates in advance in obtaining the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic
17 June 2020
Reservation of dates in advance in obtaining the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
18 June 2020
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924
18 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,924

International News

India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.