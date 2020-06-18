President’s instructions to People’s Bank management

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that state banks have a responsibility to make use of the concessions given by the Central Bank to strengthen the economy and the people.



He made the remark at a meeting yesterday to discuss the functions of the People’s Bank.



It was attended by the secretaries to the President and the Finance Ministry and the directors and the top management of the People’s Bank and People’s Leasing, says the President’s Media Unit.



President Rajapaksa also said that money circulation needed to be expedited in the country.



The People’s Bank should identify and issue loans to the genuine customers and businesses through its network of 600 branches island wide, he said.



The president added that the six month concessionary period granted for the payment of leasing instalments should be given mandatorily.