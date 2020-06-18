Labour+chief+warns+public+against+false+ad+in+social+media

Commissioner General of Labour A. Wimalaweera says an advertisement in circulation in social media which claims that labourers are entitled to a 20,000 US dollar dividend from the Labour Department is untrue.



He says the relevant sectors have been instructed to take necessary action with regard to this falsehood.



The advertisement in question claims that labourers who had served between 1990 and 2020 would be eligible to receive the dividend by registering with the Labour Department.



It contains an eligibility questionnaire as well.



However, the labour chief requests the public not to be misled by this false advertisement.