Global coronavirus deaths exceed 450,000

The number of coronavirus infected worldwide has now increased to 8,392,484.



The number of fatalities is 450,452.



In the past 24 hours, Brazil reported 1,209 deaths to take the country’s death toll to 46,665.



With 31,475 new cases, the total infected stand at 960,309.



The US has a total of 119,941deaths and with 26,071 new positive persons, the coronavirus patients in that country has risen to 2,234,471.



India’s fatalities rose to 12,262 with 341 deaths in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, Germany has closed a meatpacking plant at Guetersloh due to an outbreak with 657 infected identified so far.

Nearly 1,000 others are under quarantine.