President promises groundwork for free, fair poll

The National Election Commission has estimated the general election would cost nearly Rs. 10,000 million.



Its officials met president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday afternoon and were promised the required funding as well as the other support.



Their request to gazette the health regulations in view of the coronavirus threat received a positive response from the president.



He said the status quo would be maintained in that regard and stressed the need for related awareness among the public.



President Rajapaksa also said the groundwork would be laid to ensure a free and fair election.



Meanwhile, election and postal official are due to meet on Monday to discuss the distribution of official poll cards.



The official poll cards will be handed over to the Postal Department from the 11th to the 13th of this month for distribution, said the National Election Commission.