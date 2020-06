12-hour+water+cut+in+Gampaha+today

There will be a 12-hour interruption to the water supply in several areas of the Gampaha district from 9.00 am today owing to essential repair work, says the National Water Board.



The affected areas are Welisara, Mahabage, Mabola, Kandana, Nagoda, Kerawalapitiya, Matagoda, Kerawalapitiya industrial zone, Dickowita, Dickowita fisheries habour area, Bopitiya, Pamunugama and Uswetakeiyawa.