Six drug dealers have been arrested from several areas of Kandy, police say.



They were nabbed selling heroin, Ice and Kerala Ganja at Pallekele, Thalwatte and Mahaweligama and two cars seized from their possession as well.



Residents of Kandy, Kundasale, Hingurana, Puttalam and Norochcholai, four of the suspects have been remanded until June 25th.



Two others are being detained until June 22 for questioning.