Steep+rise+in+gold+price

Local and international gold prices have gone up steeply in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Sri Lanka, a 24-carat sovereign is presently priced at Rs. 92,000.
Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, it stood at between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000.
Gold market sources say the price could reach around Rs. 120,000 in the future.
