2 arrested over assault on Kanjipani Imran’s father

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault on the father of imprisoned drug kingpin and organized criminal Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran, alias Kanjipani Imran.



They are Nattamis by profession and identified as Marimuttu Ganeshan Raja (Manna Kanna) and Mahendran Pradeep (Bawa), said a top official at Maligawatte police.



Police also seized a three-wheeler and three knives used in the attack on Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Najim near Saddarma Mawatha in Maligawatte last night.



Admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, the condition of the 65-year-old is reported to be not serious.



It is believed to be an attack in retaliation to the killing of organized criminal Pukudu Kanna.