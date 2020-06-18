Death+sentence+for+double-murder+during+housebreaking

Gampaha High Court judge Prashantha de Silva has sentenced a 45-year-old man to death for the murder of a woman and her small son during a housebreaking at Nittambuwa in May 2003.



P.M. Medagedara Nawaratne Banda was convicted of the double murder committed to rob jewellery and other belongings.



During the hearing that lasted 17 years, it transpired that the accused had been a monk at a Pirivena at Nittambuwa from 1990 to 1994 and was a police constable for a three year period thereafter.



Since then, he had been a travelling vendor.