Free+solar+power+units+for+low-income+families

The Ministry of Power and Energy is to provide solar power units to low-income families free of charge.
The cabinet that met yesterday gave its approval for the project on the instructions of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera.
There are an estimated 12,500 low-income families without an electricity supply.
