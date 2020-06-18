CCTV footage of attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father (video)

The CCTV footage is now available of the attack on the father of imprisoned drug kingpin and organized criminal Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran, alias Kanjipani Imran.



Following the attack near Saddarma Mawatha in Maligawatte last night, Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Najim remains at Colombo National Hospital in stable condition.



Two Nattamis have been arrested on suspicion as being the attackers.



